Fire Damages Buses At DDOT Terminal; Expect Service Delays [VIDEO]

DETROIT (WWJ) – DDOT bus service is expected to be delayed citywide Friday after a fire broke out at a terminal on the east side, damaging several buses.

The incident unfolded around 1:30 a.m. at the DDOT Shoemaker Terminal on St. Jean Street, just south of I-94 and Conner.

Officials say a worker noticed smoke coming from a bus after it pulled into bay B. He called 911 and fire crews quickly responded to the scene as DDOT workers moved as many buses as they could from the growing fire.

“It was probably an engine fire,” Dan Dirks, DDOT Director, told WWJ’s Laura Bonnell. “We’ll have both internal and external folks talk a look at it to determine the exact cause.”

Dirks said six to eight buses sustained damages in the fire. No injuries were reported.

While the cause of the fire is under investigation, all routes will be covered but some may experience delays up to 30 minutes.

The complete list of affected routes will be provided later this morning. Passengers can view real-time route information by downloading the DDOT bus app or using Text-My-Bus by texting their nearest location or intersection to 50464 to find out what time their bus will arrive at any designated stop.

