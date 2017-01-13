KCP Suffers Rotator Cuff Strain, Will Likely Miss Remainder Of Pistons’ Road Trip

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — Detroit Pistons fans can breathe a collective sigh of relief.
The team announced Friday afternoon that guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope suffered a Grade 2 left rotator cuff strain and could only miss the team’s next two games. He is listed as out for Friday night’s game against the Utah Jazz and doubtful for Sunday’s matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Caldwell-Pope was injured while trying to fight through a screen set by Golden State Warriors’ center Zaza Pachulia on Thursday night.
The Pistons are thin on the wing, missing guards Reggie Bullock and Michael Gbinije in addition to Caldwell-Pope. Second-year guards Stanley Johnson and Darrun Hilliard will likely see big minutes until Caldwell-Pope’s return.