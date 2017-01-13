Man Acquitted In Slaying Of Sister Of NBA’s Reggie Bullock

January 13, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Reggie Bullock

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore jury has acquitted a man of all charges in the 2014 slaying of the transgender sister of Detroit Pistons player Reggie Bullock.

The Baltimore Sun reports that 46-year-old Shawn Oliver of Hagerstown was acquitted of all charges Thursday.

He was charged with first-degree murder in the July 2014 stabbing death of 26-year-old Mia Henderson, formerly known as Kevin Long.

Investigators found Oliver’s DNA under Henderson’s fingernails. But defense Attorney Isabel Lipman says they had consensual sex the night before Henderson’s body was found. Lipman says phone records indicate Oliver returned to Hagerstown while Henderson was still alive.

Oliver is currently serving a 10-year sentence for a 2015 drug conviction.

News media report that Bullock tweeted the verdict on Thursday along with a broken-heart emoticon and “#standupforMIA.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia