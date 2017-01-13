Man, Woman Sentenced After Child Found In Shallow Grave

January 13, 2017 10:39 AM

JACKSON (WWJ/AP) – A man and woman who authorities say buried their infant son in a shallow grave in southern Michigan have been sentenced.

Timothy Young and Brittani Hill earlier pleaded guilty to concealing the death by burying the child at a Jackson County home they were living in and then digging him up and reburying him at another area home.

Young was given 300 days in jail during Thursday’s hearing, with credit for 156 days served. Hill received two years of probation.

The child’s body was discovered in July in the backyard of a home where the couple once lived in Jackson County’s Waterloo Township. Hill and Young moved to Dayton, Ohio, where they were arrested.

Hill and Young told authorities Young found the baby dead in a crib. He was on probation and decided to bury him. Hill’s attorney has said it was a mistake.

Authorities have said the infant may have been buried six to seven months before he was found. He is believed to have been 9 months old at the time of death. Investigators were unable to determine how he died.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia