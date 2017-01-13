Man, Woman Sentenced After Child Found In Shallow Grave

JACKSON (WWJ/AP) – A man and woman who authorities say buried their infant son in a shallow grave in southern Michigan have been sentenced.

Timothy Young and Brittani Hill earlier pleaded guilty to concealing the death by burying the child at a Jackson County home they were living in and then digging him up and reburying him at another area home.

Young was given 300 days in jail during Thursday’s hearing, with credit for 156 days served. Hill received two years of probation.

The child’s body was discovered in July in the backyard of a home where the couple once lived in Jackson County’s Waterloo Township. Hill and Young moved to Dayton, Ohio, where they were arrested.

Hill and Young told authorities Young found the baby dead in a crib. He was on probation and decided to bury him. Hill’s attorney has said it was a mistake.

Authorities have said the infant may have been buried six to seven months before he was found. He is believed to have been 9 months old at the time of death. Investigators were unable to determine how he died.

