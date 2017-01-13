Memorial Marker Honors Detroit Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – A memorial marker is being installed to honor a Detroit police officer who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.

The marker is being put in place Friday atop a street sign in memory of Myron Jarrett. The officer was assisting a traffic accident investigation when he was struck the night of Oct. 28 and thrown 30 feet. Jarrett served with the Detroit Police Department for eight years.

The marker will be at the corner of Puritan Avenue and Monica Street — near where he was struck.

The Detroit Police Department says Mayor Mike Duggan, police Chief James Craig, command staff, officers and community members will be on hand for the sign installation ceremony.

Police say Jarrett was on duty at 10:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at Monica and Puritan assisting other officers in an investigation of two cars that were involved in an accident.

Steven Guzina, 54, of Lincoln Park has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the fatal car crash that killed Jarrett.

