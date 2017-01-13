Michigan Woman, 2 Daughters Sentenced For Bilking Feds

January 13, 2017 3:58 PM

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) — A Michigan woman and her two daughters have been sentenced to prison for bilking the federal government out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Friday that a judge sentenced Cruz Gonzalez to 33 months in prison and her daughter, Fabiola Garcia, to 20 months.

Gonzalez’s other daughter, Gisela Mendoza, was sentenced in November to six months in prison and two months home detention.

The three were convicted on conspiracy charges. They have been ordered to pay more than $722,000 in restitution to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Authorities say that between February 2008 and January 2014, they defrauded the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program by exchanging benefits for cash, cellphones and other items at a Shelby store. Gonzalez owned that story and her daughters worked there.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

