Tigers Agree To 2017 Contracts With Six Players

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers today announced the club has agreed to 2017 contracts with lefthanded pitcher Justin Wilson, righthanded pitchers Bruce Rondon and Alex Wilson, and infielders Nick Castellanos, Jose Iglesias and Andrew Romine. The club has avoided arbitration with each of the six players.

Justin Wilson, 29, posted a 4-5 record with one save, a 4.14 ERA (58.2IP/27ER) and 65 strikeouts over 66 games in his first season with the Tigers in 2016. He ranked tied for seventh in the American League with 25 holds.

Rondon, 26, split the 2016 season between Detroit and Triple A Toledo. He compiled a 5-2 record with a 2.97 ERA (36.1IP/12ER) and 45 strikeouts over 37 appearances with the Tigers last season.

Alex Wilson, 30, posted a 4-0 record, 2.96 ERA (73.0IP/24ER), and 49 strikeouts in 62 games with the Tigers in 2016. He established career highs in wins (4), appearances (62), innings pitched (73.0) and strikeouts (49).

Castellanos, 24, batted .285 (117×411) with 54 runs scored, 25 doubles, four triples, 18 home runs and 58 RBI in 110 games with Detroit in 2016. In his third full season with the Tigers, he established career highs with 54 runs scored and 18 home runs.

Iglesias, 27, hit .255 (119×467) with 57 runs scored, 26 doubles, four home runs and 32 RBI in 137 games with the Tigers in 2016. In his second full season with Detroit, he established single-season career highs with 467 at-bats, 57 runs scored, 26 doubles, four home runs, 32 RBI and 28 walks.

Romine, 31, batted .236 (41×174) with 21 runs scored, five doubles, two triples, two home runs and 16 RBI in 108 games with the Tigers in 2016. He saw time at eight different positons during the season, playing 44 games at third base, 22 games in center field, 20 games at first base, 14 games at shortstop, 12 games at second base, two games at right field, one game at left field and one game at pitcher.

The club has now reached agreement with all its arbitration eligible players for 2017.