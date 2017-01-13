Tigers, Utilityman Romine Avoid Arbitration At $1.3 Million

January 13, 2017 5:40 AM
Filed Under: Andrew Romine, Tigers

DETROIT (AP) – Andrew Romine and the Detroit Tigers have agreed on a one-year contract for $1.3 million, avoiding salary arbitration.

The versatile Romine played every position besides catcher last season and batted .236 with two home runs and 16 RBIs in 109 games and 174 at-bats. He started at every infield spot, as well as center field.

Romine receives a $400,000 raise as part of the deal, which was completed Thursday.

Detroit had five players still eligible for arbitration and set to exchange proposed salaries with the team Friday barring agreements: third baseman Nick Castellanos; shortstop Jose Iglesias; and pitchers Bruce Rondon, Alex Wilson and Justin Wilson.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia