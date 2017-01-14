2 Teens Shot Outside Of Basketball Game At Old Redford Academy

January 14, 2017 11:37 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police in Detroit are searching for a gunman after two teens were shot following a basketball game on the city’s west side.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Friday across the street from near Old Redford Academy on Outer Drive near Southfield Road.

Shots rang out after a basketball game against Bradford High School had ended. Witnesses allegedly heard six gunshots fired.

An 18-year-old and 16-year-old were wounded in the shooting and taken to area hospitals. Both were last reported in temporary serious condition.

The shooter remains at large. He is described as a black male with a medium complexion and approximately 5’11” tall with a slim build. Witnesses say he was with four other black males.

It’s not yet clear if the teens were targeted, or if this was a random shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 313-267-4600.

