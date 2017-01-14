Bat Signal Shines On GM RenCen, Lights Up Detroit Sky [PHOTOS]

Did you see the giant Bat Signal on the side of the GM RenCen during the North American International Auto Show Charity Preview?

The iconic logo was featured on Detroit’s tallest skyscraper for some time Friday night — but why?

.@Chevrolet is shining a Batsignal onto a building in Detroit in honor of the #DetroitAutoShow this week. Thanks for the pics, Janelle! pic.twitter.com/6kQ8s85sRc — Batman-News.com (@BatmanNewsCom) January 14, 2017

My city #batsignal #detroit #cool #saynicethingsaboutdetroit #motorcity A photo posted by Scott (@dfdzig555) on Jan 13, 2017 at 6:49pm PST

Meanwhile in #detroit #batsignal #batman #justiceleague #joker A photo posted by R1PPER (@r1pp3rone) on Jan 13, 2017 at 11:52pm PST

It could have something to do with Chevrolet’s 9 a.m. announcement Saturday at the auto show. Chevy’s vice president is expected to reveal what the company calls an awesome new brand partnership that’s sure to excite the kid in all of us.