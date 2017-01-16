Hundreds Of Detroit Bicyclists To Honor Martin Luther King Jr.

DETROIT (AP) — Bicyclists in Detroit are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day by pedaling to sites connected to a historic visit the slain civil rights leader made to the city.

More than 200 bicyclists have registered for the free 10-mile ride, which will take in such sites as Cobo Arena in downtown Detroit. That is where King gave an early version of his “I Have a Dream” speech in June 1963.

He also led more than 100,000 marchers down Woodward Avenue in what was called the “Great Walk to Freedom,” about two months before he delivered his famous speech in Washington, D.C.

The ride begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Wayne State University.

It is one of several events being held in the area and state to honor King.

