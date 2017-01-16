2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Sheriff: Boy, 14, Rolls Car With Drunken Woman In Backseat

January 16, 2017 5:32 PM

LUDINGTON (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old boy crashed a car in western Michigan as he drove with an intoxicated woman in the backseat.

The Ludington Daily News reports the crash happened Saturday near Ludington and no one was injured.

MLive.com reports the boy was among several people under age 16 who gathered at the woman’s home in Mason County’s Branch Township. Sheriff Kim Cole says there wasn’t anyone to drive them home except the woman, who appeared drunk.

Cole says the boy, who isn’t related to the woman, drove the other teens home as the woman drank more alcohol in the backseat.

The car rolled on an ice-covered roadway. The 46-year-old woman is expected to face charges. The teen wasn’t cited and had no alcohol in his system.

 

