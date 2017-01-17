2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Best Stores In Detroit For Secondhand Baby Gear

January 17, 2017 11:00 AM
By Liz Parker

Having a new baby can be expensive – from the food, to the bills, to the clothes. However, you can save some money by buying clothes secondhand. Check out this list for the best secondhand baby gear shops in the metro Detroit area.

Rugrat Resale And Consignment
10727 Highland Road
White Lake, MI 48386
(248) 872-4417
www.facebook.com/RugratResaleAndConsignment

Rugrat Resale and Consignment can be found on Highland Road between Elizabeth Lake Road and Teggerdine. The store sells “gently used” children’s clothes, linens, furniture, books, and maternity clothes. When you drop off your clothes, if your clothes sell, you get 50% of the selling price; during the consignment period, you can use whatever has sold as store credit, or you can cash out at the end. The store accepts up to two totes of clothing consignments, and there is no limit for toys or equipment – if you have more than two totes, when you pick up the first two you can exchange them out, as many times as needed.

Funky Frog Children’s Resale Boutique
433 S. Main St.
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 656-1937
www.thefunkyfrogonline.com

The Funky Frog can be found in downtown Rochester, and carries everything from gently used clothing to brand new clothing with the original store tags attached. The store is broken up in to three distinct sections – girls clothing, boys, and infant clothing – as well as areas for shoes and books. If you don’t find what you are looking for, too, The Funky Frog has a “wish book,” where customers can tell the store what they are looking for; the store will contact you if that item arrives in-store. The store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays; it is closed on Sundays.

Restyle Child
2123 Cole St.
Birmingham, MI 48009
(248) 792-9347
www.restylechild.com

Restyle Child is located in downtown Birmingham, and offers consignments by appointment only. The store opened in 2009, and offers free parking in front. It carries clothing for newborns through size 12, and is a boutique “for cool moms and hip kids.” The store is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. The store also has a kids area filled with toys, to make shopping easier for parents.

Children’s Orchard
44915 Hayes Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48313
(586) 532-8280
www.childrensorchard.com/stores/sterling-heights-mi

Children’s Orchard allows consignment of gently-used children’s apparel, as well as shoes, toys, and equipment. Its prices include up to 70% off retail prices, and the store has a list of “most wanted” items on its site, which includes lightweight jackets, sleepwear, shoes, and sandals. Walk-in buying is limited to one laundry basket of clothes, and the store buys clothes newborn to size 14. Buying hours vary, so check the website for the most up-to-date information.

Kids Go Round
37128 Dequindre Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
(586) 979-0232
www.kgrauctions.com

Kids Go Round accepts two totes maximum, per consignee, and all clothing must be free of rips, stains, and fades. Clothing must also be freshly laundered, and any toys must include batteries to test them out. The store also sells ladies clothing, in addition to children’s. Be sure to check the Kids Go Round website to see what items the store is currently purchasing; as of this writing, it includes large baby equipment, toys, winter coats, shoes/boots, and more.

