Harbaugh’s Latest Recruiting Tactic Includes Eight-Year-Old Daughter [PHOTOS]

From climbing trees to working the chains to spending the night, there’s seemingly nothing Jim Harbaugh won’t do to impress recruits.

He added to his repertoire over the weekend, bringing his eight-year-old daughter Addison with him to Leesburg, GA., where he was visiting five-star defensive tackle Aubrey Solomon. Addison helped create a “family feel” for Solomon, whose younger sister appeared to be of a similar age.

. @CoachJim4UM gave @AubreySolomon91 a family feel… daughter Addison did great job helping dad with that ($) https://t.co/UvUWed9WLx pic.twitter.com/00vhM9CqoY — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) January 17, 2017

Solomon, the No. 2 left tackle in his class and No. 31 overall prospect (according to 247Sports), is the highest-rated player remaining on Michigan’s 2017 board. He originally committed to Michigan last July but revoked his decision after receiving an erroneous thank-you letter for attending a program event at which he wasn’t present.

But it appears Harbaugh made amends over the weekend. Solomon’s mother called the coach’s visit, which also included defensive coordinator Don Brown and linebackers coach Chris Partridge, “the best visit ever.”

Of course they went go-carting.

Michigan is battling Alabama, USC, Georgia and Auburn for Solomon, with the Crimson Tide looking like the favorite. With 27 commitments overall, 18 of whom are four-star prospects or above, the Wolverines’ 2017 recruiting class currently ranks fourth overall.