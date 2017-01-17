Officials: Water Safe Downriver Despite Complaints About Taste, Odor

ALLEN PARK (WWJ/AP) – The Great Lakes Water Authority says drinking water is safe in suburban Detroit communities where some residents have complained about the water’s taste and odor.

The authority issued an update Monday on testing, saying water meets the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Safe Drinking Water Act standards and is safe to drink. Testing has been increased at the Southwest Water Treatment Facility, which serves the affected area.

The authority says cloudiness or haziness of water drawn for the area is associated with the complaints, which have been reported this month in communities including Allen Park, Dearborn Heights, Ecorse, Lincoln Park and Taylor. Tests also have come back negative for bacteria or volatile organic chemicals.

Cheryl Porter, the authority’s Chief Operating Officer, said test results indicate the water meets all quality criteria except for taste and odor.

“Taste and odor are associated with a spike in turbidity in the source water,” Porter said in a statement. “As taste and odor complaints increased, the treatment plant began feeding powdered activated carbon to mitigate taste and odor issues.”

The authority says anyone with concerns should contact local officials.

