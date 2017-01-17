2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Rangers Sign Slugger Josh Hamilton To Minor League Contract

January 17, 2017 2:53 PM
Filed Under: Josh Hamilton, texas rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Slugger Josh Hamilton is getting another shot with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said Tuesday they have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training for the oft-injured 2010 AL MVP.

The 35-year-old Hamilton had his best years in Texas as a five-time All-Star, including trips to the World Series in 2010-11.

Hamilton was released in August, closing the books on a $125 million, five-year deal signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency after the 2012 season.

The Angels traded Hamilton back to Texas after two injury-plagued years. The outfielder played just 50 games in two more seasons with the Rangers, missing all of last year with a left knee injury that required surgery.

The Rangers also signed right-hander Dillon Gee to a minor league deal. He pitched for Kansas City last season and had thoracic outlet surgery in October.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia