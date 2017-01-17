Rangers Sign Slugger Josh Hamilton To Minor League Contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Slugger Josh Hamilton is getting another shot with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers said Tuesday they have agreed to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training for the oft-injured 2010 AL MVP.

The 35-year-old Hamilton had his best years in Texas as a five-time All-Star, including trips to the World Series in 2010-11.

Hamilton was released in August, closing the books on a $125 million, five-year deal signed with the Los Angeles Angels in free agency after the 2012 season.

The Angels traded Hamilton back to Texas after two injury-plagued years. The outfielder played just 50 games in two more seasons with the Rangers, missing all of last year with a left knee injury that required surgery.

The Rangers also signed right-hander Dillon Gee to a minor league deal. He pitched for Kansas City last season and had thoracic outlet surgery in October.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)