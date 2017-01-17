Thousands Without Power On Cold, Icy Morning

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thousands of people across metro Detroit are waking up Tuesday without power, thanks to the icy weather conditions.
DTE Energy says about 11,000 homes and businesses are dealing with power outages. Almost half of those outages are along Lapeer Road near Clarkston Road in Lake Orion, due to ice on lines.
Check the DTE outage map, HERE.
Other major areas where the power is out include near I-75 and Adams in the Bloomfield Hills area, and in Bloomfield Township near Telegraph and Big Beaver. Novi, Northville and Walled Lake also have small pockets of areas with no power affecting a couple hundred customers.
Crews are working to restore power, but a time estimate has not been provided.
Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.