Tigers Announce 2017 Spring Training Broadcast Schedule

DETROIT- The Detroit Tigers today announced their 2017 Spring Training broadcast schedule, which features 21 radio broadcasts on WXYT and seven television broadcasts on FOX Sports Detroit.

Veteran Tigers radio duo Dan Dickerson and Jim Price will call all the action on 97.1 FM The Ticket and WXYT 1270 AM. The schedule is subject to change based on programming conflicts.

Tune in for seven FOX Sports Detroit broadcasts during the Grapefruit League schedule, including March 11 at the New York Yankees, March 12 against the New York Mets and March 17 against the New York Yankees at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. Back-to-back games will be telecast against the Atlanta Braves on March 23 in Orlando and March 24 in Lakeland, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays on March 26, and the Philadelphia Phillies on March 29 at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. For the five games in Lakeland, Rod Allen, Mario Impemba and Kirk Gibson will alternate as the broadcasting team.

This spring will mark the Tigers 81st season at TigerTown in Lakeland, extending the longest-standing relationship between a major league team and a current Spring Training host city. The 2017 spring season marks the club’s 52nd consecutive season of exhibition play at the newly renovated Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

To learn more about the club’s Spring Training schedule and stadium, visit tigers.com/springtraining.

A variety of ticket options for the upcoming 2017 season at Publix Feld at Joker Marchant Stadium are currently on sale. Ticket packages are available for as low as $8 per game and include great benefits. There are six new covered sections, increasing the number of covered seats from 1,246 to 2,098 seats, while more seats will be shaded with the extended roof.

Single game tickets are on sale now. For more information or to purchase season tickets, call (863) 413-4140, email springtraining@tigers.com or visit tigers.com/spring.