Ameer Abdullah And Golden Tate Set Up Ellen Show Man Date

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Everyone has bucket list items. For instance, I would love to go to “Saturday Night Live” or appear on “The Wheel of Fortune.” Who knows if that would ever happen, but it would make my life complete.

It looks like a couple Detroit Lions offensive stars also have a unique bucket list show they would like to attend.

Ameer Abudullah started it with a simple tweet stating, “Man I really want to go to the “Ellen Show” one day…☝🏾…😔.”

Man I really want to go to the "Ellen Show" one day…☝🏾…😔 — Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) January 17, 2017

Shortly after, his teammate Golden Tate chimed in and told his bud that he would like to join.

@ShowtimeTate just attend, the audience is lit. — Ameer Abdullah (@Ameerguapo) January 18, 2017

@Ameerguapo come out to LA and I'll go with u. @TheEllenShow — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 18, 2017

@ShowtimeTate @Ameerguapo @TheEllenShow my wife's been trying to go for a while, can we roll with you guys? 😂 #DoubtYoullSeeThis — Matthew C. Bicknell (@MattCB8) January 18, 2017

@Ameerguapo @TheEllenShow when will you be coming to LA? — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) January 18, 2017

One lucky Lions fan also got in on the action and looks like he could be going with the Lions players to see the Ellen Show. The date hasn’t been set, but I could just imagine how many great SnapChat, Facebook and Instagram photos and videos we will all get. The only thing that would make it better is if Ellen had one of her famous dance offs with the players.

What is the one show you have always wanted to attend but haven’t had the chance to see?