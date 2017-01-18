2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Detroit Tigers Acquire Mikie Mahtook From Tampa Bay Rays

January 18, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Mikie Mahtook

DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has acquired outfielder Mikie Mahtook from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations.

Mahtook, 27, played 65 games at the major league level with the Rays last season and hit .195 (36×185) with 16 runs scored, nine doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI. Mahtook, who was ranked as the sixth-best prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization by Baseball America entering the 2016 season, also played 31 games in the minors between the GCL Rays, Single A Charlotte and Triple A Durham and hit .314 (37×118) with 17 runs scored, five doubles, three triples, one home run and seven RBI.

In 2015, Mahtook saw time in 41 games with the Rays and hit .295 (31×105) with 22 runs scored, five doubles, one triple, nine home runs and 19 RBI. Mahtook also played 98 games with Triple A Durham in 2015 and batted .249 (96×385) with 35 runs scored, 27 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 45 RBI.

A first round pick (31st overall) in the 2011 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Mahtook has posted a .231 (67×290) batting average with 38 runs scored, 14 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs and 30 RBI in 106 career games in the majors. Mahtook has also played in 524 games at the minor league level in his career and has a .272 (543×1997) batting average with 240 runs scored, 120 doubles, 28 triples, 33 home runs and 250 RBI.

To create room on the 40-man roster for Mahtook, the Tigers have designated for assignment the contract of outfielder Anthony Gose.

