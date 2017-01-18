2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Fleck Names 9 Assistants At Minnesota

January 18, 2017 1:16 PM
Filed Under: Minnesota, P.J. Fleck

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — New Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck has hired nine coaches for his staff, including offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca and defensive coordinator Robb Smith.

The Golden Gophers announced the additions on Tuesday night. Ciarrocca follows Fleck from Western Michigan and Smith comes to Minnesota from Arkansas. Five of the assistants worked under Fleck at Western Michigan.

Fleck also hired Kenni Burns to coach running backs, Brian Callahan to coach tight ends, Matt Simon for the receivers and Ed Warinner for the offensive line.

Robert Wenger is the new special teams coordinator, Maurice Linguist will coach defensive backs and former NFL star Bryce Paup will coach the defensive line.

Fleck also named Gerrit Chernoff as the team’s general manager, Dan Nichol as head strength and conditioning coach and Marcus Hendrickson as director of player personnel.

___

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia