Jewish Community Center In West Bloomfield Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

January 18, 2017 12:16 PM

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – The Jewish Community Center on West Maple Road in West Bloomfield has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

No injuries have been reported. At noon, police with bomb sniffing dogs were at the scene investigating.

Police told WWJ Newsradio 950 none of the threats have been substantiated, but that the building was
evacuated out of abundance of caution.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This news comes as police in Connecticut are also investigating a bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge. There, bomb sniffing police dogs along with officers combed through the building to check the credibility of the threat.

Last week, bomb threats were made against Jewish community centers in at least six states across the South and Northeast, according to reports.

Stay with WWJ and CBSDetroit.com for more on this developing story.

