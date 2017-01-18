Jewish Community Center In West Bloomfield Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – The Jewish Community Center on West Maple Road in West Bloomfield has been evacuated because of a bomb threat.

No injuries have been reported. At noon, police with bomb sniffing dogs were at the scene investigating.

Police told WWJ Newsradio 950 none of the threats have been substantiated, but that the building was

evacuated out of abundance of caution.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This news comes as police in Connecticut are also investigating a bomb threat against the Jewish Community Center in Woodbridge. There, bomb sniffing police dogs along with officers combed through the building to check the credibility of the threat.

Last week, bomb threats were made against Jewish community centers in at least six states across the South and Northeast, according to reports.

