Macomb County Man Charged With Drunk Driving For 14th Time

MOUNT CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Macomb County man with more than a dozen previous convictions for drunken driving is once again charged with the same.

A Macomb County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix on Market Street in Mount Clemens last Friday evening after the driver was allegedly spotted running a red light.

While talking to that driver, 54-year-old Zenon Roumold Bialokur of Mount Clemens, the Sheriff’s office says the deputy determined the man was intoxicated.

Further investigation revealed Bialokur was not only driving on a suspended license but that he’d previously been convicted for Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) on thirteen prior occasions dating back to 1998.

On top of that, at the time of the traffic stop Bialokur had twelve 12 current suspensions of his driving privilege, and ten 10 prior convictions for Driving While License Suspended, according to authorities.

Bialokur was arrested, his car was impounded, and he was lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

He was arraigned via video in 41B District Court Tuesday on one count of Operating While Intoxicated – Third Offense, a felony; one count of Operating While License Suspended, Revoked, Denied; and once count of Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle.

Bond was set at $50,000 cash-or-surety bond.

Bialokur remained jailed Wednesday awaiting his next court appearance set for Monday, Jan. 30.