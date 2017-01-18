Members Of Michigan’s National Guard A Part Of Inaugural Activities

DETROIT (WWJ) – Security at Friday’s inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump will include men and women in uniform from Michigan.

One hundred fifty members of the Michigan National Guard arriving Wednesday in Washington D.C., for the transition of power reports WWJ’s Zahra Huber.

Major Corissa Barton says they decided to send the members to D.C. after receiving a request for help.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the soldiers that get to be involved with it — any inauguration, for any president, is an honor to be a part of,” she says. “Even though we have our state mission — we get called up often to do federal missions as well.”

She says being part of this event shows the National Guard’s versatility.

“I don’t know that they will know specific duties until they get down there,” says Barton. “You know every soldier is trained to pull security, and we’re obviously very good at adapting – so the mission could possibly change once they get down there after everyone is together and … the needs are determined.”

Captain Kyle Leese says they arrived Wednesday and will leave Saturday. As for any concerns during the inauguration: “We don’t have serious concerns, there’s reports of protesters etcetera, you know, we’re well-trained and equipped to handle whatever comes out way. We are looking for a good event.”

The 150 guards being sent to D.C. is only a small portion of the nearly 8,000 army members in the Michigan National Guard.