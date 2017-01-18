Million Dollar Marijuana Grow Operation Busted By ‘That Smell’

DETROIT (WWJ) – A sophisticated marijuana grow operation seemed to have everything figured out — with the exception of capping the strong smell.

Authorities say the massive illegal marijuana operation brought down on the city’s east side Wednesday was with the help of neighbors.

Police describe the million dollar – multi-level business on Gratiot near 8 Mile Road which had such a powerful odor — it gave away the illegal contents within reports WWJ Newsradio 950’s Stephanie Davis.

Sophisticated million dollar marijuana operation busted on Gratiot in Detroit. @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/nPRhdX6KmV — Stephanie Davis (@sdaviswwj) January 18, 2017

Detroit Police Lt. Jonathan Parnell says neighbors complained of a heavy marijuana smell — each room in the building, approximately 1,000 square feet, had hundreds of full size plants in various stages of growth.

“The plants that are mature and ready to be harvested – some are as tall as 7-8-9 feet tall, almost as tall as a Christmas trees,” said Parnell. “All the way from plants in their infancy stages … in small pots.”

One man inside at the time was arrested without incident after police used the jaws of life to dismantle the fortified entrance.