Police Searching For Suspect In Shooting At Restaurant [VIDEO]

January 18, 2017 7:34 PM

DETROIT (WWJ) – In a crowded restaurant, likely filled with weekend revelers, shots rang out during a fight which injured an employee.

On Sunday, January 8,  around 3:15 a.m., in the 100 block of W. Lafayette, a 19 year-old man was shot during a fight inside the business where he worked.

Police say several men entered the location and began assaulting a group of females that were inside the restaurant. When the victim, along with other employees attempted to stop them, the suspects began assaulting the employees. During the fight, an armed suspect, believed to be between 21-25-years-old, entered the business – he can be seen on video — wearing a red polo shirt, blue jeans, a black and red hat and black and white gym shoes. As the people that he was with began to leave, he pulled out a gun and shot the employee.

The victim is expected to recover.

The persons accompanying the suspect in the video are also wanted for questioning in this case. They are to be considered persons of interest.

If anyone recognizes this suspect, or has information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police, Third Precinct Detectives at (313) 596-1340 or (313)596-5342.

