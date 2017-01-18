Report: Former Lion Stanley Wilson II Arrested Again While Naked

By: Will Burchfield

@burchie_kid

Ex-Lions cornerback Stanley Wilson II was arrested last week for “running around” naked outside a stranger’s home in Portland, Ore. It’s the second time he’s been arrested without clothes on in the past eight months.

According to OregonLive, Wilson appeared to be high when Portland police arrived at the scene after receiving a disturbance call on Jan. 10. When he told officers he lived nearby, the address he provided wasn’t on file. Wilson is being held at the Multnomah County Detention Center on $160,000 bail, per the report.

In June, Wilson allegedly attempted to break into a Southwest Portland home through a window before being shot in the abdomen. He was later found naked in a nearby water fountain.

Drugs derailed the life of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson. His son seems to have suffered the same fate https://t.co/Inm6B592re — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 18, 2017

Wilson, 33 at the time, now 34, was charged with first-degree burglary, attempted first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and aggravated harassment. After receiving treatment at a hospital and later posting bail, he pleaded not guilty to all charges. The case is ongoing.

Wilson does not face any new charges from his latest incident.

Drafted in the third round by the Lions in the 2005 draft, Wilson, a product of Stanford University, played in Detroit for three seasons. He saw action in 32 games, starting in nine. He retired in 2008 due to injury.