Tips Wanted In Case Of Mutilated Dog With Ears, Nose, Tail Cut Off

DETROIT (WWJ) – A $2,500 reward is being offered for tips in the brutal mutilation and disfigurement of a dog found in Southwest Detroit.

Mark Ramos, lead cruelty investigator for the Michigan Humane Society, said the severely injured animal was spotted walking near Livernois and Warren on Tuesday by a concerned citizen who called MHS for help.

“It’s a brown, chocolate-colored Rottweiler mix with both of its ears cut off, his nose has been cut off, and there’s either cuts or abrasions on his back legs,” Ramos told WWJ’s Zahra Huber. “His tail has also been removed.”

[**Please note: These images are graphic and may be disturbing. See the photos here.].

An MHS rescue team raced to the site and rushed the dog back to MHS’ Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit. Once there, the shelter’s veterinarian staff immediately began assessing the animal’s injuries and working to make it comfortable.

Ramos said the extent of the damage done was quite shocking.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” Ramos said. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

It’s not clear at this time who owns the dog, who Ramos described as older and “very friendly with everybody.” He’s currently being treated, and Ramos said they believe the dog will eventually be available for adoption.

Anyone who may be able to identify the owner of this dog, the person responsible for harming it or who has any information about this case is asked to call the MHS hotline at 313-872-3401.

The cash reward will be paid if a tip leads to an arrest and conviction.