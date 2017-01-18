White Sox Prospect Michael Kopech Hurls 110 MPH Heat [VIDEO]

By: Will Burchfield

For White Sox fans looking to get over the loss of Chris Sale, prospect Michael Kopech would be a good place to start.

Acquired in the Sale blockbuster earlier this offseason, Kopech is one of the most promising young pitchers in baseball. In A-ball in 2016, he posted a 2.08 ERA, 1.101 WHIP and 13.7 K/9. His ability to rack up strikeouts is built on his electric fastball, which consistently hits triple digits.

Via BaseballProspectus, “He’d be the hardest throwing starter in the majors if he makes it to the majors a starter.”

Kopech gave fans a sneak preview of his rocket arm on Tuesday, via Instagram:

A little something from week one of max effort throws (it's a 3oz baseball) & little something for @jbmoss11 for talking noise back there. A video posted by Michael Kopech (@mikop34) on Jan 17, 2017 at 1:25pm PST

A couple things to note here.

First of all, Kopech takes a bit of a running start. Second of all, the ball he’s throwing is about 2.5 ounces lighter than a regulation baseball. Still, 110 is straight gas — no matter how you slice it.

Should Tigers fans be worried about this kid in the future?