9-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From Home While Mom Is At Work

HILLSDALE (WWJ) – Authorities in southern Michigan are asking the public for help locating a 9-year-old boy who ran away from home while his mother was at work.

The Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office says Jace Lyon went missing around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from his home after leaving a phone message for his mom, who was at work, saying he was going to make himself some dinner.

“When the mother attempted to contact him again, about 30 minutes later, she didn’t get any response. She continued trying several times and did not get a response,” Sheriff Timothy Parker told WWJ’s Beth Fisher. “And then when she came home later on, at approximately quarter to nine, she could not find him on the property and that’s when she called law enforcement.”

Lyon is described as a white male, 4’2″ tall and 55 pounds with light brown hair and brown eyes. He has a one-inch scar on the left side of his head with missing hair.

“He’s been described as a very resourceful 9-year-old, probably above his age for intelligence level and ability to survive,” said Parker. “So, he has had a history of leaving the home previously and running away and being found quite a ways from the scene.”

Anyone who sees Lyon or who has any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police at 517-437-7317.