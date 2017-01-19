2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Investigation Could Reopen After Dirty Instruments Found Again At DMC

January 19, 2017 6:22 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Medical Center

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Michigan regulators could reopen an investigation of how the Detroit Medical Center ensures that surgical instruments are clean and sterile after another dirty tool was found.

Officials with the Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs concluded a three-month investigation in December and notified the DMC it was no longer in violation of eight health codes.

The next day, on Dec. 23, a laparoscopic grasper caked with old blood and brown ooze was marked as sterile and delivered to a Children’s Hospital of Michigan operating room, according to The Detroit News. The instrument was noticed and replaced before it could be used.

[Detroit Medical Center Stung By Problems With Unclean Tools: ‘It’s A Surgeon’s Nightmare’]

The medical center says it’s “reviewing the circumstances.”

DMC has admitted that unclean surgical tools had sometimes forced doctors to delay procedures. The problems were reported in August by the newspaper.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia