Justin Verlander And Kate Upton Share Their Vacation In 7 Part Series [VIDEOS]

January 19, 2017 5:51 PM
By: Evan Jankens
Have you ever wondered what it’s like to hang out with Justin Verlander and Kate Upton?

We are now lucky enough to find out what the soon-to-be married couple are up to.

In a seven part series for Golf Digest and BMW called “The Getaway” the couple take a nice romantic getaway road trip. The first episode covers Verlander and Upton at Barcara Resort and Spa in Santa Clara. Kate shows off her tennis skills before the couple cooks together.







The series covers the couple riding horses, doing some wine tasting, eating amazing looking meals, and playing golf. They look to really enjoy each other’s company.

