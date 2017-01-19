CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Kid Rock To Perform 4 Concerts To Open Little Caesars Arena

January 19, 2017 11:39 AM
Filed Under: Kid Rock, Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Kid Rock will kick off the opening of the new home arena for the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons with four concerts.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 for the Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 15-16 shows at the 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena.

The singer, songwriter, songwriter, musician and producer born Robert Ritchie lives in metro Detroit. He announced the concerts Thursday from the arena which still is under construction.

“With this world-class, Michigan-Made, Detroit Built facility, it is only fitting that we would welcome a Michigan-Made, Detroit Built entertainment icon to perform the very first shows here at Little Caesars Arena,” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc., in a media release. “From the beginning, we’ve planned The District Detroit and Little Caesars Arena to have the greatest possible positive impact on our community. Kicking off the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena with four shows from a worldwide star and Detroit icon like Kid Rock is a terrific way to launch The District Detroit.”

“Kid Rock is the perfect entertainer to open Little Caesars Arena,” added Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Just as Henrik Zetterberg and Rick Mahorn serve as ambassadors for the Red Wings and The Pistons, respectively, Kid Rock serves as a true ambassador for the music of Detroit. He cares about this city and its people, and we’re thrilled to have him as this amazing venue’s opening act.”

Little Caesars Arena is schedule to open in the fall. It is part of The District Detroit, a 50-block, mixed-use development just north of downtown.

The arena initially was being built for the NHL’s Red Wings, but officials announced last year that the NBA’s Pistons would leave The Palace of Auburn Hills to also play home games next season in Detroit.

Tickets for the Kid Rock show at $20, $35, $55 and $75 can be purchased (beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27) at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. For more information, call 313-471-6611.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia