Kid Rock To Perform 4 Concerts To Open Little Caesars Arena

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Kid Rock will kick off the opening of the new home arena for the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Pistons with four concerts.

Tickets go on sale Jan. 27 for the Sept. 12-13 and Sept. 15-16 shows at the 20,000-seat Little Caesars Arena.

The singer, songwriter, songwriter, musician and producer born Robert Ritchie lives in metro Detroit. He announced the concerts Thursday from the arena which still is under construction.

“With this world-class, Michigan-Made, Detroit Built facility, it is only fitting that we would welcome a Michigan-Made, Detroit Built entertainment icon to perform the very first shows here at Little Caesars Arena,” said Christopher Ilitch, President and CEO of Ilitch Holdings, Inc., in a media release. “From the beginning, we’ve planned The District Detroit and Little Caesars Arena to have the greatest possible positive impact on our community. Kicking off the grand opening of Little Caesars Arena with four shows from a worldwide star and Detroit icon like Kid Rock is a terrific way to launch The District Detroit.”

“Kid Rock is the perfect entertainer to open Little Caesars Arena,” added Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Just as Henrik Zetterberg and Rick Mahorn serve as ambassadors for the Red Wings and The Pistons, respectively, Kid Rock serves as a true ambassador for the music of Detroit. He cares about this city and its people, and we’re thrilled to have him as this amazing venue’s opening act.”

Little Caesars Arena is schedule to open in the fall. It is part of The District Detroit, a 50-block, mixed-use development just north of downtown.

The arena initially was being built for the NHL’s Red Wings, but officials announced last year that the NBA’s Pistons would leave The Palace of Auburn Hills to also play home games next season in Detroit.

Tickets for the Kid Rock show at $20, $35, $55 and $75 can be purchased (beginning at 10 a.m. on Jan. 27) at OlympiaEntertainment.com, LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com or service-fee free at the Fox Theatre and Joe Louis Arena box offices, or Hockeytown Authentics in Troy.

To charge tickets by phone, call 800-745-3000. For more information, call 313-471-6611.

