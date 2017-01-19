2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Mel Kiper Jr. Has The Lions Selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams In First Mock Draft

January 19, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Alabama, Mel Kiper, Tim Williams

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions will be selecting 21st overall in the NFL Draft on April 27, 2017.

I would say any position other than QB the Lions could draft in the first round and fans should be pleased. Yes, I know that tight end could be an odd position to take in the first round, but you know they still need help there.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft and he has the Lions selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams.

Williams (6-4, 250) is a fantastic pass-rushing talent who can be unblockable at times. He had 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. Williams would have to put on some weight to play end in a 4-3, but his talent is undeniable. The Lions were second to last in sacks in 2016 (26), and Ezekiel Ansah had only two after a breakout 2015 season in which he had 14.5. This is a clear need, especially with few pass-rushers available in free agency.

Kiper had the Baltimore Ravens selecting Michigan all-purpose star Jabrill Peppers 16th overall, Taco Charlton goes 19 to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Michigan State’s Malik McDowell goes 24 to the Oakland Raiders and he would join former teammates Connor Cook and Shilique Calhoun.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia