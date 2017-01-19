Mel Kiper Jr. Has The Lions Selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams In First Mock Draft

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The Detroit Lions will be selecting 21st overall in the NFL Draft on April 27, 2017.

I would say any position other than QB the Lions could draft in the first round and fans should be pleased. Yes, I know that tight end could be an odd position to take in the first round, but you know they still need help there.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his first mock draft and he has the Lions selecting Alabama OLB Tim Williams.

Williams (6-4, 250) is a fantastic pass-rushing talent who can be unblockable at times. He had 19.5 sacks the past two seasons. Williams would have to put on some weight to play end in a 4-3, but his talent is undeniable. The Lions were second to last in sacks in 2016 (26), and Ezekiel Ansah had only two after a breakout 2015 season in which he had 14.5. This is a clear need, especially with few pass-rushers available in free agency.

Kiper had the Baltimore Ravens selecting Michigan all-purpose star Jabrill Peppers 16th overall, Taco Charlton goes 19 to the Tampa Bay Bucaneers and Michigan State’s Malik McDowell goes 24 to the Oakland Raiders and he would join former teammates Connor Cook and Shilique Calhoun.