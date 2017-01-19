Suspects Tie Woman Up, Say Son’s Name During Warren Home Invasion

WARREN (WWJ) – A woman was tied up during a home invasion in Macomb County by two masked suspects who apparently know her son.

The incident happened around 5 a.m. Thursday at a home on Falmouth Drive, in the area of 11 Mile and Hoover roads in Warren.

The woman told police that two intruders broke in, tied her up and then ransacked the home. She said they made off with valuables including a bank card.

At this point, police have not released a description of the suspects. However, at least one of the suspects said the woman’s son’s name during the crime.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.