Teens Charged With Murder In Drug Deal Gone Wrong

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Murder charges have been filed against two teens accused of shooting a man to death at a condominium complex in Southfield.

Eighteen-year-olds Tyler Allen, of Detroit, and Jalen Smith, of Southfield, are facing a list of charges including felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Joshua Harris.

Police say Harris and a 19-year-old man were meeting Smith and Allen at the Kingswood Place Condominiums, near Evergreen and 12 Mile roads, to sell them marijuana on Jan. 15 when Harris was fatally shot in the head.

Allen and Smith are charged with one count of felony murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. Both were ordered held without bond pending their next court appearance on Jan. 30.