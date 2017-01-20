2017 NAIAS: Now Open To Public • Full Guide • Charity Preview Coverage • Lego Batmobile!

Teens Charged With Murder In Drug Deal Gone Wrong

January 20, 2017 9:06 AM
Filed Under: Southfield

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) – Murder charges have been filed against two teens accused of shooting a man to death at a condominium complex in Southfield.

Eighteen-year-olds Tyler Allen, of Detroit, and Jalen Smith, of Southfield, are facing a list of charges including felony murder, armed robbery and felony firearm in connection with the shooting death of 21-year-old Joshua Harris.

Police say Harris and a 19-year-old man were meeting Smith and Allen at the Kingswood Place Condominiums, near Evergreen and 12 Mile roads, to sell them marijuana on Jan. 15 when Harris was fatally shot in the head.

Allen and Smith are charged with one count of felony murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, one count of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, two counts of armed robbery, and four counts of possession of a firearm in commission of a felony. Both were ordered held without bond pending their next court appearance on Jan. 30.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia