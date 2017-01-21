Weather Alert: Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. Saturday [MORE INFO]

Report: Blackhawks Interested In Trading For Tatar, Nyquist

January 21, 2017 4:21 PM
Filed Under: Detroit Red Wings

By Dan Jenkins
@DanTJenkins

Detroit Red Wings fans should be prepared for rumors to swirl leading up to the March 1 NHL trade deadline.

The first of those rumors came Saturday when Chicago Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus tweeted that the team has inquired about forwards Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist.

After showing potential early in their careers, Tatar and Nyquist have seemingly plateaued. The two have 22 and 24 points, respectively, which is only good enough for fourth and fifth place on the team behind Henrik Zetterberg, Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

However, the two are still young — Nyquist is 27 and Tatar is 26 — so they could fetch a good return on the trade market.

