Report: Blackhawks Interested In Trading For Tatar, Nyquist

By Dan Jenkins

@DanTJenkins

Detroit Red Wings fans should be prepared for rumors to swirl leading up to the March 1 NHL trade deadline.

The first of those rumors came Saturday when Chicago Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus tweeted that the team has inquired about forwards Tomas Tatar and Gustav Nyquist.

Take every name you hear this time of year with a grain of salt, but I'm told #Blackhawks have at least sniffed around Nyquist and Tatar. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 21, 2017

Again a LOT of calls get made this time of year. Most talks never progress very far. But two sources have told me those calls have been made — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) January 21, 2017

After showing potential early in their careers, Tatar and Nyquist have seemingly plateaued. The two have 22 and 24 points, respectively, which is only good enough for fourth and fifth place on the team behind Henrik Zetterberg, Thomas Vanek and Frans Nielsen.

However, the two are still young — Nyquist is 27 and Tatar is 26 — so they could fetch a good return on the trade market.