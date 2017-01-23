5 Detroit Gang Members Plead Guilty To Racketeering Conspiracy

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Five members of the Latin Counts street gang in the Detroit area have pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy charges that involve homicide and drug trafficking.

The U.S. Attorney’s office in Detroit says each faces up to 30 years in prison. They are:

Devin Dantzler, 21, of Ecorse;

Victor Vasquez, 26, of Detroit;

Jonathan Estrada, 27, of Lincoln Park;

Jesus Rodriguez, 25, of Lincoln Park; and

Angel Rodriguez, 21, of Lincoln Park.

Guilty pleas were unsealed Monday in federal court in Ann Arbor.

An indictment says other members of the gang also committed homicide, assaults, robberies, burglaries and sold drugs and stolen guns in Detroit and Downriver.

As part of their guilty pleas, U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade says Dantzler and Victor Vasquez took responsibility for causing the death of Mustafa Al-Yasiry at the Big Apple Market in southwest Detroit on

April 18, 2014. According to the indictment, several Latin Counts assaulted Al-Yasiry, and Dantzler shot and killed him. Three other gang members have already pleaded guilty for their roles in that murder.

McQuade said the broader case was investigated by a collaboration of local, state and federal law enforcement as part of the Detroit One Initiative, and through the lead efforts of the Detroit Police.

“By working together, the Detroit One partners are systematically dismantling the street gangs that cause violent crime in our neighborhoods,” said McQuade, in a media release. “We want to take back our streets from violent gangs so that Detroit residents can enjoy the safe quality of life that we all deserve.”

“Once again, the Detroit One Initiative and its ongoing dynamic law enforcement collaborations have proven highly effective in combating some of the most violent and heinous criminals in our community,” added David Gelios, Special Agent in Charge, FBI Detroit Division. “It is through these joint ventures and the Detroit One Initiative we are routinely and effectively force multiplying by leveraging resources to help keep our neighborhoods and communities safe from the threats gang violence poses to our citizens”.

In 2014, 33 members of the Latin Counts were indicted on federal charges. Branches of the gang operate in Michigan, including Lincoln Park, Ecorse and southwest Detroit, and Illinois.

