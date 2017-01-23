Did Missing Detroit Woman Wander Away From Her Home?

January 23, 2017 11:20 AM
missing, Thelma Brunson

DETROIT (WWJ) – Thelma Brunson is believed to have walked away from her home on Norwood street in Detroit and now police and family are asking for your help finding her.

Brunson was last seen by her granddaughter around 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Thelma Brunson.

A short time later she noticed that the rear kitchen door was open and her grandmother gone.

Brunson, 77, is 5’1″, 120 pounds, she’s described as having a dark brown complexion, brown eyes, and short brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue pants, and black boots.

Brunson is in good physical condition but suffers from dementia according to family.

If anyone has seen Thelma Brunson they are asked to please contact Detroit police at 313-596-1200 or 313-596-1240.

