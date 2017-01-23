Family Dollar Employee Shot During Armed Robbery On Detroit’s East Side

DETROIT (WWJ) — Police in Detroit are on the hunt for a pair of suspects involved with a shooting at a Family Dollar on Monday.

At around 6:45 p.m., two suspects walked into the Family Dollar location on the 15200 block of E. Warren, near Cadieux Rd. They first approached a 19-year-old customer with guns drawn, demanding his belongings.

One of the suspects then walked over the 29-year-old female cashier and demanded money. The cashier tried to open the register, but was unable.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the cashier’s head and threatened her life before firing the gun, grazing the woman in the neck area.

The two suspects ran from the store and were last seen running northbound across Warren Ave. The cashier was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police describe the first suspect as a black male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-9 to 6-feet tall with a medium build and a medium complexion. He was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Police describe the second suspect — who fired the weapon — as a black male, 20-25 years old, 5-foot-7 and 250 pounds, with a heavy build and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department.