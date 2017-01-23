Michigan Coach Pep Hamilton Shows Off 30 Exclusive Michigan Air Jordans [VIDEO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

As Jim Harbaugh likes to say, “Who’s got it better than us?” Nobody! That statement might not be correct when it comes to winning the Big Ten but it definitely is correct when it comes to the shoes they wear.

When Pep Hamilton was hired by Michigan earlier this month as a quarterback and wide receiver coach away from the Cleveland Browns I wonder if he had any idea how much swag he would be receiving.

Hamilton tweeted out a video Sunday evening of every single exclusive Air Jordan that the University has received courtesy of their sponsor the Jordan Brand. From 1-30 each and every Air Jordan is customized for the Michigan Wolverines.

He wasn’t the only one who sent out a tweet featuring the exclusive shoes that most likely won’t be made available for the public. Jim Harbaugh’s son Jay also sent out a tweet that featured eight different pairs.

As much as I am a Michigan hater and now a hater of my former hero Michael Jordan, those XII’s are maybe the best shoe Jordan Brand has made.