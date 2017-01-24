Analysts: Gas Prices In Michigan To Spike Sharply…And Soon

January 24, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: gas prices

DETROIT (WWJ) – You may want to fill the tank now as gas prices may soon spike — in a big way.

GasBuddy.com says motorists in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky will likely see a jump at the pump in the next two days as much as 45 to 60 cents a gallon, at even the cheapest service stations.

Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy, says some stations have been keeping prices low, but losing money — and that can only last for so long.

“I would expect that in some cases, stations selling in Lafayette, IN, for example, at $1.66 per gallon could raise their price nearly 60 cents per gallon. It’s likely they’re selling somewhere 20-40 cents per gallon under cost to stay competitive, but that hemorrhaging will soon end and the station will restore some measure of sanity,” DeHaan said.

DeHaan stressed that the price hike, which will come about a week since President Donald Trump’s inauguration, has “not a single thing” to do with the new POTUS or his policies.

He said price cycling like this has already outlived the last three administration, continuing with the same ups and downs since around the year 2000.

“The price cycling behavior is defined by this craziness, and the lower stations drop their price, the more people will believe a ‘normal’ price seems insane,” DeHaan said.

So, how long will the higher prices stick around?

“It’s just a bump in the road,” DeHaan told WWJ Newsradio 950. “Almost within in a day or two of it (the increase) coming it will start to trickle down…a little bit every day for a couple of weeks. That’s the way it works.”

Looking to the future, DaHaan said Michigan motorists may not see a lot of those coveted sub-$2 a-gallon prices again for quite some time.

Prices will go up a bit in March and April, as they typically do — and don’t expect any relief in the summertime. DeHann said it looks like prices for July and August may be 30 to 40 cents up from the same time in 2016.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia