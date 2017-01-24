Boban Marjanovic Dances To ‘I’m Too Sexy’ In Weight Room [VIDEO]

January 24, 2017 9:26 AM
Filed Under: Andre Drummond, Boban Marjanovic

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

The legend of Boban Marjanovic continues to grow.

The 7’3 big man busted out some dance moves over the weekend in the Pistons’ weight room to the timeless hit, ‘I’m Too Sexy.’

The video came courtesy of Andre Drummond, who seemed bemused by Boban’s antics. “Boban got me listening to some nonsense in the weight room,” Drummond wrote.

Let 'em know, Boban 😂😂😂 (via @andredrummondd)

A video posted by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on

Earlier this month, Marjanovic got an emergency lesson on how to defend an inbounds pass in the final seconds of the Pistons’ win over the Trail Blazers.

The second-year pro from Serbia has appeared in 20 games this season, averaging 7.3 minutes, 4.1 points and 3.4 rebounds.

