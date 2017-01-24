Brazen Burglars Drive Dodge Challenger Hellcat Right Off Showroom Floor

HIGHLAND PARK (WWJ) – Crooks pulled off quite a theft in Highland Park overnight, taking a muscle car right off the showroom floor.

Under the cloak of darkness in the early morning hours Tuesday, burglars struck at Snethkamp’s Ram City dealership on Woodward Avenue just south of McNichols Road.

The suspects broke a large glass door and drove a bright orange Dodge Challenger Hellcat off the showroom floor and into the night.

The dealership’s general manager told WWJ’s Vickie Thomas they haven’t had a break-in like this since the 1990s.

At this point, the car and the suspects remain at large.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest.