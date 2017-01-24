Children’s Hospital Bans Some Visitors Over Flu Concerns

DETROIT (WWJ) – Visitor restrictions are now in effect at the Children’s Hospital of Michigan as a result of the high number of flu cases.

Doctors say only parents, legal guardians or visitors 18 and older will be able to visit patients at the hospital.

Administrators say the temporary guidelines will remain in effect as long as there is a high number of flu cases.

Should families arrive at the hospital during normal business or visiting hours with children under the age of 18, they will not be permitted to visit inpatient and observation units.

Educational posters and hand sanitizer stations have been put up throughout the hospital to protect patients and their families.

Influenza is an illness that can make some people very sick and can, in rare cases, lead to death. Symptoms of the flu are a fever plus one or more of the following: cough, sore throat, runny nose, body aches, headaches, or tiredness. Some people with the flu also might have diarrhea or vomiting.