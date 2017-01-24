Drew Miller Rejoins Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today recalled left wing Drew Miller from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

Miller, 32, has recorded 106 points (56-50-106) in 483 games with the Red Wings since joining the team during the 2009-10 campaign. The 6-foot-2, 180-lb., forward has totaled 121 points (62-59-121) and 132 penalty minutes in 550 career NHL games with the Red Wings, Anaheim Ducks and Tampa Bay Lightning. Miller has also tallied 13 points (6-7-13) in 60 Stanley Cup playoff games, and helped the Anaheim Ducks to a Stanley Cup championship in 2007, skating in three games as a first-year pro. Miller has logged 34 games with the Red Wings this season, recording six points (5-1-6) and 14 penalty minutes.

Originally drafted by Anaheim in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft, Miller skated in 163 American Hockey League games from 2005-09 for the Portland Pirates and Iowa Chops, notching 110 points (55-55-110) and 73 penalty minutes. Born in Dover, N.J., but raised in East Lansing, Mich., Miller spent three seasons with the Michigan State Spartans from 2003-06 and recorded 86 points (39-47-86) in 125 games. He was named the CCHA’s Best Defensive Forward and won the CCHA Humanitarian Award in 2006. He also skated for the Braehead Clan in the United Kingdom’s top professional league in 2012-13, totaling 30 points (15-15-30) in 25 games.