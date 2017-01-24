Michigan To Pay Coordinators More Than $10M Over 5 Years

January 24, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Don Brown, University of Michigan

LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has signed contracts to pay Jim Harbaugh’s top two assistants, defensive coordinator Don Brown and offensive coordinator Tim Drevno, more than $10 million combined over the next five years.

Terms of their deals were obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press with a Freedom of Information Act request.

Brown’s contract calls for him to make $1 million annually in the first four years and $1.4 million in 2021. He is eligible for a retention bonus of $300,000 on April 1 of this year and next year, and $400,000 in April of 2019 and 2020. Drevno’s deal is worth $1 million each year plus a $150,000 signing bonus this month.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel extended the offers to both coaches in December.

___

More AP college football: http://www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia