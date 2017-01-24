CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you […]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market […]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: […]

Mysterious Smoke Cloud Takes Shape During Pistons-Kings Game Inside The Palace [VIDEO]

January 24, 2017 11:13 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Pistons, Sacramento Kings

NOAH TRISTER, AP Sports Writer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — With Rudy Gay out for the season, the Sacramento Kings are in for quite a challenge on this eight-game road trip.

“Everybody has to step their game up,” backup guard Ty Lawson said. “Everybody has been working hard, and now that Rudy went down, we can show what they’ve been working on.”

Lawson scored 19 points and helped turn the game around with a second-quarter flurry, and the Kings snapped a five-game losing streak with a 109-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. DeMarcus Cousins had 22 points and 14 rebounds, but Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy credited the Sacramento backcourt.

“(Cousins is) a great player. He didn’t have a great night,” Van Gundy said. “I thought their guards really hurt us even more than he did.”

Lawson scored nine points in the second, and the Kings outscored the Pistons 37-24 in the quarter to take a 65-62 lead into halftime. A 3-pointer by Lawson put Sacramento up 101-90 in the fourth, and the Kings held on from there to stop Detroit’s three-game winning streak.

Andre Drummond had 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Pistons.

The Kings lost Gay on Wednesday to a ruptured left Achilles tendon. Then they set off on this eight-game trip. Detroit was game No. 3.

Sacramento has won only two of its last 10 games, and both victories were against the Pistons .

“Stan probably doesn’t like me too much,” Sacramento coach Dave Joerger said. “It’s a crazy deal how it works. I like their team a lot and think he does a great job.”

Detroit jumped out to an early 11-point lead and led 38-28 after one quarter, but the Pistons were outplayed after that. Lawson scored seven points in a span of 38 seconds early in the second.

“I’m getting the ball, pushing it and seeing what happens,” Lawson said. “It’s just being aggressive, trying to get to the basket. I hit my first couple shots, everybody started collapsing, and then we started finding open shots from 3.”

Detroit began the second quarter with a lineup of five backups — Tobias Harris, Aron Baynes, Ish Smith, Stanley Johnson and Reggie Bullock. That group was outscored 16-6 in the first 3:06.

MARQUEE MATCHUP

Cousins got the best of Drummond in a matchup of two of the game’s top big men. Both had double-doubles. Drummond leads the NBA with 209 double-doubles since he entered the league in 2012-13. Cousins is second in that span with 206.

“He is a do-it-all guy,” Drummond said. “He moves the ball around. He is able to shoot it from the 3 and he is great attacking the basket as well.”

TIP-INS

Kings: Sacramento had 17 second-chance points. The Pistons came in allowing only 9.4 per game. … Sacramento’s bench outscored Detroit’s 52-30.

Pistons: Detroit G Kentavious Caldwell-Pope returned after missing four games with a left rotator cuff injury. He scored 14 points but went only 4 of 14 from the field. … F Jon Leuer scored 15 points on 6-of-6 shooting in the first quarter. He didn’t score again.

BETTER OFF DRIVING?

Sacramento’s previous game was Saturday at Chicago, but what figured to be a simple trip to the Detroit area Sunday turned into a bit of a mess. A team spokesman said the Kings’ flight was delayed and they were on the plane for about seven hours.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Pistons: Visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night after a four-day layoff.

___

Follow Noah Trister at http://www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia