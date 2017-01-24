Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He ‘Took Him Deep Twice’

By: Will Burchfield

Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.

“It will be fun. We’ve logged a lot of innings together, good friends,” Avila said, before breaking into a smile. “And I took him deep twice by the way.”

That’s right. The first bomb came on Aug. 31 at Comerica Park, a long, towering drive into the shrubs over the center field fence. The second one came five days later at U.S. Cellular Field, an opposite field poke into the bleachers in left center.

#Tigers Verlander, on former batterymate Alex Avila taking him deep: "I think I'm gonna ask him back for one of the watches I gifted him." — Will Burchfield (@burchie_kid) August 31, 2016

Despite bragging rights being on the line between two close friends, Avila played the home runs cool.

“I didn’t get any more satisfaction hitting it off him than if I hit a home run off somebody else. It was a little strange facing him,” he said. “I was asked about that last year. It was definitely strange facing him a few times, but once I got out there, once the game starts going, all that kind of goes out the window and you just focus on what you gotta do.

“But I do like to point out to him that I probably cost him a couple wins there.”

He sure did.

Despite holding the White Sox to two runs over seven innings in each start, Verlander came away empty in the wins department. It may have cost him the Cy Young award in the process, as Verlander’s candidacy was largely undone by his 16-9 record.

Avila could only laugh at this suggestion, shying away from further comment. Wins are one thing. Awards are another.

The Tigers signed Avila to a one-year deal in December, a year after watching him depart via free agency. The 29-year-old catcher had spent the first seven years of his career in Detroit, developing a close rapport with Verlander.

Avila’s eager to rekindle their connection.

“I’m excited about it. He was one of the first people I called once I signed and he was pretty pumped up. We’ve been friends for a while now, so glad to be able to add to some of the innings totals that we’ve already accumulated,” said Avila.

Avila was the Tigers’ primary catcher from 2010-2014, during which time Verlander earned four All-Star Game nods and claimed both Cy Young and MVP honors in 2011. It was the most dominant stretch of his career, and the seeming last of his greatness before the ace regained his form last season.

“Knowing the struggles he had the couple years prior was tough for him, but knowing the type of worker he is I knew that he was going to get back on track,” Avila said. “So I was happy for him.

“He’s been able to evolve as he’s gotten older, not only through the information that’s available now for everybody, all the scouting reports and analytics, but also the experience that he’s gained. It’s been fun to watch. I was excited, watching from afar, to see him pitch well.”