CBS62[1]
CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ_950[1]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
971_TheTicket[1]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
1270AM[1]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]

Regarding Justin Verlander, Alex Avila Wants You To Know He ‘Took Him Deep Twice’

January 24, 2017 6:11 PM
Filed Under: Alex Avila, Justin Verlander, Will Burchfield

By: Will Burchfield
@burchie_kid

Alex Avila is reuniting with Justin Verlander a year after taking him deep.

“It will be fun. We’ve logged a lot of innings together, good friends,” Avila said, before breaking into a smile. “And I took him deep twice by the way.”

That’s right. The first bomb came on Aug. 31 at Comerica Park, a long, towering drive into the shrubs over the center field fence. The second one came five days later at U.S. Cellular Field, an opposite field poke into the bleachers in left center.

Despite bragging rights being on the line between two close friends, Avila played the home runs cool.

“I didn’t get any more satisfaction hitting it off him than if I hit a home run off somebody else. It was a little strange facing him,” he said. “I was asked about that last year. It was definitely strange facing him a few times, but once I got out there, once the game starts going, all that kind of goes out the window and you just focus on what you gotta do.

“But I do like to point out to him that I probably cost him a couple wins there.”

He sure did.

Despite holding the White Sox to two runs over seven innings in each start, Verlander came away empty in the wins department. It may have cost him the Cy Young award in the process, as Verlander’s candidacy was largely undone by his 16-9 record.

Avila could only laugh at this suggestion, shying away from further comment. Wins are one thing. Awards are another.


The Tigers signed Avila to a one-year deal in December, a year after watching him depart via free agency. The 29-year-old catcher had spent the first seven years of his career in Detroit, developing a close rapport with Verlander.

Avila’s eager to rekindle their connection.

“I’m excited about it. He was one of the first people I called once I signed and he was pretty pumped up. We’ve been friends for a while now, so glad to be able to add to some of the innings totals that we’ve already accumulated,” said Avila. 

Avila was the Tigers’ primary catcher from 2010-2014, during which time Verlander earned four All-Star Game nods and claimed both Cy Young and MVP honors in 2011. It was the most dominant stretch of his career, and the seeming last of his greatness before the ace regained his form last season.

“Knowing the struggles he had the couple years prior was tough for him, but knowing the type of worker he is I knew that he was going to get back on track,” Avila said. “So I was happy for him.

“He’s been able to evolve as he’s gotten older, not only through the information that’s available now for everybody, all the scouting reports and analytics, but also the experience that he’s gained. It’s been fun to watch. I was excited, watching from afar, to see him pitch well.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To Get A Hot Toddy
Best Sledding Hills

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Watch & Listen

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia