Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Police Looking To Hire More Than 100 New Officers

January 24, 2017 7:54 AM

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever consider a career in law enforcement? The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Police need to fill over 100 open positions.

One of two hiring events will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Detroit’s Samaritan Center on Conner Street just off I-94, where police officer applications will be accepted on-site.

Applicants must:

  • Be at least 18 years of age
  • Have a valid Michigan driver’s license
  • Possess a high school diploma or GED
  • Have no felony convictions
  • Be a U.S. citizen
  • Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
  • Pass required written and agility test per agency requirements

Another hiring event will be held next Tuesday at Detroit’s Northwest Activity Center (18100 Meyers Road).

 

