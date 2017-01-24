Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Detroit Police Looking To Hire More Than 100 New Officers

DETROIT (WWJ) – Ever consider a career in law enforcement? The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Police need to fill over 100 open positions.
One of two hiring events will be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Detroit’s Samaritan Center on Conner Street just off I-94, where police officer applications will be accepted on-site.
Applicants must:
- Be at least 18 years of age
- Have a valid Michigan driver’s license
- Possess a high school diploma or GED
- Have no felony convictions
- Be a U.S. citizen
- Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
- Pass required written and agility test per agency requirements
Another hiring event will be held next Tuesday at Detroit’s Northwest Activity Center (18100 Meyers Road).